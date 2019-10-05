Middleton police ask public for information about man missing for two years

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Middleton police are asking the public for information about a man who has been missing for two years.

According to a news release from the Middleton Police Department, officers are looking for John J. Balistreri, who was last seen on the 1600 block of Maple Street the morning of Sept. 15, 2017.

No one has seen or heard from Balistreri since.

Balistreri's family and Middleton police have continued asking the public for help with trying to find him.

Anyone with information about Balistreri's disappearance can call Detective Dan Jones at 608-824-7322 or Detective Sgt. Darrin Zimmerman at 608-824-7326.

