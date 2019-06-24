Middleton police: 3 car crash at Century Avenue and Amherst Road, multiple transported to hospital

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Police confirmed a three-car crash occurred in Middleton on Sunday afternoon.

Middleton dispatch responded to the crash at Century Avenue and Amherst Road at 3:09 p.m.

Police say the crash happened when one car crossed the center line.

Officials say multiple people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

There are no further updates on the extent of those injuries.

Middleton Fire, Middleton EMS and Madison EMS responded to the scene.

