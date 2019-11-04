Middleton Point Burger Bar location to close

Wikimedia user Burgerlounge

MIDDLETON, Wis. - The owners of the Point Burger Bar chain announced on Facebook on Monday that they will be closing the chain's Middleton location.

A flood in September 2018 that caused major damage, resulting in expensive repairs and lost revenue, was cited as a reason for the restaurant's closure. According to the news release, the landlord was not receptive to terms the restaurant's owners tried to negotiate before signing a new lease.

The statement said that after exploring other options, the owners decided the only option was to close the restaurant.

"The Point Burger Bar concept has been very well-received by the public and for that, we are thankful," the statement said. "We had hoped to continue our Wisconsin expansion with the Middleton location, but it wasn't meant to be. However, we appreciate [the] Middleton community's support over the past year. We would also like to thank our incredible staff for all of their hard work and dedication. Should the right opportunity come along, we would certainly be glad to return to Middleton."

According to the release, the other four Point Burger Bar locations will remain open.

