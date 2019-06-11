Middleton officers help rescue baby ducks from storm drain

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Just call them the lucky ducks.

Officers with the Middleton Police Department helped rescue several ducklings Tuesday morning.

The ducklings were stuck in a storm drain on Stonefield Road.

Officers Rich O'Connner and Jesse Sellek were able to help reunite them with their mom.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.