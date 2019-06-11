Middleton officers help rescue baby ducks from storm drain
MIDDLETON, Wis. - Just call them the lucky ducks.
Officers with the Middleton Police Department helped rescue several ducklings Tuesday morning.
The ducklings were stuck in a storm drain on Stonefield Road.
Officers Rich O'Connner and Jesse Sellek were able to help reunite them with their mom.
