Middleton man celebrates 80th birthday with 2-mile walk to Nitty Gritty
MIDDLETON, Wis. - A Middleton man celebrated his 80th birthday with a 2-mile walk to get his special birthday mug.
Paul Schwister wore a shirt saying "Nitty Gritty or Bust" for his journey from his apartment at a senior living center to Middleton's Nitty Gritty. When he arrived, he celebrated with a free beer in his birthday mug.
Schwister's daughter and grand-daughter joined him for the walk Thursday. They carried signs and cheered him on.
He said the last time he went to a Ntty Gritty, it was for his 50th birthday at the Madison location. That time, it was a 6-mile trip.
