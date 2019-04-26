Middleton man celebrates 80th birthday with 2-mile walk to Nitty Gritty

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MIDDLETON, Wis. - A Middleton man celebrated his 80th birthday with a 2-mile walk to get his special birthday mug.

Paul Schwister wore a shirt saying "Nitty Gritty or Bust" for his journey from his apartment at a senior living center to Middleton's Nitty Gritty. When he arrived, he celebrated with a free beer in his birthday mug.

Schwister's daughter and grand-daughter joined him for the walk Thursday. They carried signs and cheered him on.

He said the last time he went to a Ntty Gritty, it was for his 50th birthday at the Madison location. That time, it was a 6-mile trip.

