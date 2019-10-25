Middleton High School staff member on leave, district investigating racial segregation incident

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MIDDLETON, Wis. - The Middleton-Cross Plains School District is responding to a recent incident at Middleton High School in which a staff member allegedly separated students by race and ethnicity for a math and literacy exam.

The district says the incident happened on Wednesday, Oct.16, during the school's STAR math and literacy test for 9th and 10th grade students.

"It is wholly unacceptable that this happened at one of our schools," superintendent Dana Monogue said in a statement. "All of our students deserve an inclusive, nurturing and supportive environment and we realize the negative impact this has on our students and families. These actions are intolerable and do not represent our beliefs or who we want to be as a District."

Monogue also released a video about the incident that was sent to parents with students in the district.

Middleton Superintendent Message

The district's Board of Education says it's continuing to monitor the situation.

"We are encouraged by the response of the Middleton High School and District administration. The Board remains committed to doing whatever it can to help every student feel safe and supported in our schools," the board said in a statement.

The staff member involved in this incident was placed on leave Oct. 17, according to Perry Hibner, the director of communications for the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District.

The district is continuing its investigation into the matter.

