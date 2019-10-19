Middleton firefighters free Dane Co. deputy who was pinned inside vehicle

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Middleton firefighters have freed a Dane County deputy who was pinned inside of a vehicle Friday afternoon, officials said.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 4:57 p.m. for a report of a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 12 at County Highway K near Middleton.

A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Officials said the deputy was going northbound on Highway 12 through the intersection when another vehicle coming from the other direction crashed into the squad car, causing the squad car to roll onto its roof.

The release said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and that each of their airbags had deployed. Minor injuries were reported, with the deputy being taken to a hospital.

Officials have since rerouted traffic, as an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes are closed.

Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.