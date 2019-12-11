Middleton-Cross Plains high schools will be closed Wednesday due to 'serious and specific threats'

MIDDLETON, Wis. - The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District announced that its high schools will be closed Wednesday due to "serious and specific threats."

According to statements that were sent to families Tuesday, Clark Street Community School and Middleton High School will be closed as a result of social media threats made to students.

The elementary and middle schools will remain in session Wednesday with an increased police presence, and all building administrators are aware of the threats that were made.

The elementary and middle schools will have a building secured and will not have an outdoor recess.

The school district has asked parents who decide to keep their children home on Wednesday to call the attendance line for the school their child attends.

The Middleton Police Department was notified and is investigating.

