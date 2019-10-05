Middleton Common Council approves resolution on gun violence, implores governments to take action

Channel3000.com file photo

MIDDLETON, Wis. - The Middleton Common Council approved a resolution urging state and federal government leaders to take emergency action on gun violence and its threats to public health Tuesday.

The resolution comes just over a year after Middleton was affected by an active shooter when an employee of Paradigm opened fire on his co-workers.

"For those who look at these proposals and say they would not prevent a mass shooting event, I simply reply that the status quo is doing nothing to stop them," Middleton Police Chief Charles Foulke wrote in a letter to the community.

Just over two weeks ago, Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers introduced a "red flag" bill that would allow judges to seize guns from someone determined to be a threat.

In February, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill that would require universal background checks for all commercial gun sales. The U.S. Senate has not debated or voted on the legislation.

