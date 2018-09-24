News

Middleton celebrates good neighbor day with photo challenge

Posted: Sep 24, 2018 10:43 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2018 10:44 AM CDT

MIDDLETON, Wis. - The Good Neighbor City is celebrating National Good Neighbor Day with a photo challenge for acts of kindness.

According to a release National Good Neighbor Day is Sept. 28. The city of Middleton is inviting individuals to participate in the Good Neighbor Challenge.

To participate, the city is asking individuals to do something good in their neighborhood. Examples include introducing yourself to a new neighbor, offering to rake leaves for an elderly neighbor or cleaning up trash in a local park.

Participants can join the challenge as an individual, family or the entire neighborhood.

Share acts of good neighbors here or share on social media by tagging @NextDoor and using #SeeTheGood.

Participants don't have to wait until Sept. 28 to share photos, the challenge starts Monday.

