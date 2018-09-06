News

Middleton area businesses slowly recover from flood two weeks ago, some say it may take months

Posted: Sep 05, 2018

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 08:18 PM CDT

MIDDLETON, Wis. - The weeks of floods across Wisconsin are being called historic for a reason. Businesses have been underwater throughout the region, suffering thousands of dollars in damages. 

Some businesses suffered so much flood damage, they probably won't re-open. Others are slowly but surely getting back on track. 

At Standard Imaging, a Middleton area business located along Deming Way, they're somewhere in the middle. 

"The water was gone, it was just flowing through the area like a river." said Ed Neumueller, co-owner of Standard Imaging. "We lost so many valuable pieces."

Two weeks after the floods left two to four feet of water throughout Neumueller's building, the place is now gutted and the walls are being replaced.

"We're functioning. We're not at full speed but we're getting there," Neumueller said. "It's always a bit shocking when you first see it, so you're not thinking of how long it's going to take to recover."

Recovering is all they can do at this point, like many businesses along Deming Way.

"I know we can do it. I've always known we could do it. It's just how much time and trouble it will be," he said. 

Neumueller said although they're making progress, it may be up to a few months before they can fully operate and get their business back to normal. 

"The confidence is there but it still tears at you just the same. So it's hard to feel good about it when you see the mess that it leaves," he said. 

