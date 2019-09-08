Middleton approves ordinance to ban vaping where smoking already banned
MIDDLETON, Wis. - The city of Middleton approved an ordinance to ban vaping where smoking is already banned.
According to a Friday news release from the city, Middleton has banned the use of vaping in "service lines," or any instance where people are waiting in line for a service, good or purchase. This includes waiting in line for concerts, sporting events or public transportation.
The Middleton Common Council approved the ordinance at a meeting Aug. 20. The ordinance went into effect Aug. 29.
E-cigarettes and other smoking devices are not regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The contents of some cartridges can include nicotine, carcinogens, formaldehyde and antifreeze. These findings have led others from around the area to urge users to quit vaping immediately.
