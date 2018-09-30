Mid-Continent Railway Museum reopens after devastating flooding

Flooding at the Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom

NORTH FREEDOM, Wis. - The Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom, which saw significant damage in August's flooding, reopened to tours Friday.

The museum, which lies along the Baraboo River and is known for its collections of antique railcars, was completely flooded during the historic rainfall in Sauk County. According to officials, it did as much as $250,000 in damage.

"It hits you hard," said longtime volunteer Bill Buhrmaster. "As a result, there's a lot of work that's going to take a lot of work to recover from."

Luckily, the museum got advance warning of the flooding and was able to move much of its railcar collection to higher ground. The buildings and some of the facility's collections were still damaged, however.

The museum also suffered flooding in 2008, and since then it has gotten flood insurance, Mid-Continent Railway Historical Society President Jeffery Bloohm said.

"I don't know if it's climate change or what," said Bloohm. "But the fact is, we can expect more flooding on this river."

With much of the damage from this year's flooding covered, the museum has returned the railcars to the site and resumed walking tours through some of the indoor collections.

"Getting back to business in North Freedom is huge," said Buhrmaster. "The fact that we were shut down for a month means there were a lot of people looking for a train ride, when it was probably more appropriate to be looking for a boat ride."

The museum itself is only out $25,000 from flood damages, which Bloohm says it is fundraising to pay for.

Regular train rides will resume on Oct. 6.