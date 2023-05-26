Microwave fire causes $25K in damage to Janesville home Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email May 26, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: Storyblocks Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A fire that started in a microwave caused roughly $25,000 in damage to a home in Janesville Friday afternoon, the city's fire department said.The fire broke out at a home in the 400 block of North Chatham Street around 1:10 p.m.In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said firefighters found smoke coming from the back of the house and were able to quickly put out the fire in the kitchen.The fire, which officials have deemed unintentional, happened while the microwave was heating food. Everyone inside the home at the time the fire broke out was able to escape without injury.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fire Janesville Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Three charged with assaulting law enforcement following Wisconsin Dells bar altercation iPhone found by Lake Mendota divers returned to owner in working condition after year underwater 'Not fit to work in department': MMSD spokesperson accused of bullying, name-calling, retaliation in newly-released complaint All but 3 UW System campuses could run deficit by end of 2023-2024 school year, Rothman says Crack the code on secret Madison spots and scenic destinations Latest News Forward Madison FC matches return to TW, streaming on Channel 3000 this weekend Memorial HS students put on Multicultural Showcase Microwave fire causes $25K in damage to Janesville home WPS Health Solutions holds Memorial Day Walk to Remember Tenney Locks have expanded hours for Memorial Day weekend More News