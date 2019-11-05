Michigan affirms offer to share Asian carp project costs

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan says it remains willing to contribute $8 million toward initial stages of a project to prevent Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes.

Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger affirmed the commitment Tuesday in a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The funding would pay for preconstruction, engineering and design of a planned barrier system at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois.

The location is a choke point where bighead, silver and black carp could be blocked from migrating to Lake Michigan through Chicago-area waterways.

Congress has been asked to cover most of the project's $778 million cost.

Officials say the urgency was underscored by a recent announcement that 76 water samples taken beyond Brandon Road had tested positive for Asian carp DNA.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.