MGE partners with city of Middleton, Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District for solar project

Courtesy of MGE

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Gas and Electric partnered with the city of Middleton and the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District for a solar project Thursday.

According to a news release from MGE, the project would be next to Middleton Municipal Airport's Morey Field. MGE received approval from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.

"MGE shares the goal of a cleaner energy future with the city of Middleton and the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District." said MGE Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Keebler.​​​​​​​ "This partnership advances those shared goals, including MGE's goal of net-zero carbon electricity by the year 2050."

The news release said a 1-megawatt share of the 5-megawatt solar array will serve the school district under the company's Renewable Energy Rider. A 0.5-megawatt share will be used for the city under a separate RER agreement.

The remaining 70% of the solar array will be used for MGE's Shared Solar program. The program is open to residential and business electric customers who would like to power their home or business with solar energy.

