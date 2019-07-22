MGE officials: Substation fire, explosion originated in piece of ATC equipment

MADISON, Wis. - Officials with Madison Gas and Electric said the American Transmission Co. is leading cleanup efforts and the investigation following a pair of fires Friday.

The first fire broke out around 7:40 a.m. Friday at the Blount Street substation, which contained electric transmission equipment belonging to ATC and electric distribution equipment belonging to MGE, according to an update released by MGE officials Monday afternoon.

Shortly after, another fire broke out at in the ATC portion of the East Campus substation, which the utility companies said is electrically connected to the first substation. No MGE equipment was damaged in the second fire.

MGE officials said evidence shows the first fire started in a piece of transmission equipment owned and operated by ATC. Some MGE equipment was also damaged in the fire.

MGE said its distribution system was intact and operational at the time of the explosion and during the fire.

As ATC officials conduct an investigation, MGE said its crews will work with the transmission company to understand what happened and "ensure a reliable, resilient electric grid."

A spokesperson for the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin said in a statement, "MG&E and ATC are currently performing their post-incident investigation. When that is complete, the Commission will review the results and the events surrounding the outage to see if there is a need for further involvement."

MGE had to deenergize the transformer Friday morning so firefighters could put out the flames. That effectively shut off power for thousands of customers downtown Madison. By evening, power was back on for every customer.

The utility companies said they are continuing to assess and repair damaged equipment.

