MG&E employee injured during downtown Madison power outage

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison Gas & Electric employee was injured in the course of the an utage in downtown Madison Wednesday.

Communications Manager Steve Schultz said the employee was taken to a hospital and is being treated for the injury.

At about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, power was out at the City County Building, Madison Municipal Building and other buildings in the downtown area. Police officers had to direct traffic in the area because traffic signals were out.

At the time, about 30 customers were affected. Power was fully restored by noon.

Schultz confirmed to News 3 Now that MG&E crews were doing infrastructure work in the 100 block of Butler Street on Wednesday.

MG&E is not providing any further information about the incident "out of respect for employee privacy."

