MFD: Woman found barefoot outside after candle catches living room curtains on fire

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A woman was found shivering and barefoot in snow after a candle set her curtains on fire, firefighters said.

The Madison Fire Department responded to Parkside Drive for a house fire around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday night. The house is located on the city's far east side.

The woman was able to get out of the home safely. She was invited to warm up inside a firetruck as firefighters put out the fire, according to a release from the Madison Fire Department.

Some living room furniture and a nearby window were damaged during the fire, the release said.

No injuries were reported.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.