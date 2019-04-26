MFD: Vehicle crashes into building in Madison, no one hurt inside

MADISON, Wis. - Madison firefighters are responding to a crash, where a vehicle went through a building Friday.

Crews were called to a building on Zor Shine Place.

Officials with the Madison Fire Department tell News 3 Now the driver is out of the vehicle and no one inside the building was hurt.

Inspectors with Madison’s building inspection department are heading to the scene.

