MFD: Trailer hitch mishap punctures tank, causing significant gasoline spill on Madison road

MADISON, Wis. - A mishap with a truck hitch caused a significant gasoline spill on a west Madison road Thursday morning, fire officials said.

The Madison Fire Department said crews responded to a report of a gasoline spill on Old Sauk Road at Shawn Trail at about 11:30 a.m.

According to the report, the trailer of a commercial straight truck came off its hitch while in transit, causing a significant gasoline leak. Just after coming off its hitch, the trailer lurched forward, puncturing the gas tank of the GMC W3500 truck and leaving a hole about 2 inches wide in the bottom rear of the tank.

Fire department crews arrived to find a majority of the gasoline had already spilled onto the road. Madison police provided traffic control and kept vehicles out of the right lane. Firefighters said the downhill spill hadn't yet reached the nearby storm sewer.

The crew quickly placed an absorbent barrier on top of the sewer grate to protect the environment, and absorbent powder was also spread underneath the gas tank itself, the fire department said.

The fire department said the majority of the fuel on the ground was contained and eventually evaporated.

There were still about 3 to 5 gallons of gasoline was in the tank after the spill, fire officials said. The tow company was notified that it would need to siphon the remaining fuel before moving the truck from the scene.

