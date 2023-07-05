MADISON, Wis. -- Firefighters responded to several fires around the city on the Fourth of July, many of which were believed to be caused by mishandled fireworks.
Madison Fire Department crews were called to at least seven fires around the city throughout the day and evening; all but one showed clear evidence that fireworks were involved.
Three of the MFD's calls were for grass fires on Atticus Way, Old Camden Square and at Maple Prairie Park. Three other fires involved discarded fireworks materials that caught fire inside of trash cans on Winding Way and at Elver and Sycamore parks. A seventh call
The first call came from the Woodman's on Watts Road shortly after 9:15 a.m. When firefighters got there, they found a patch of smoking mulch outside of the store. Grocery store staff said they had previously heard and seen fireworks used in the area. Firefighters didn't find any remnants of fireworks but believed the scorched patches were caused by fireworks or improperly discarded smoking materials.
Around 1:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the 4600 block of Atticus Way after getting a report that a 20x20 feet patch of grass caught fire when a group of kids used sparklers in the area. The fire was extinguished before firefighters arrived.
Later Tuesday night, around 8:25 p.m., firefighters found three separate areas of burnt grass with used fireworks nearby at Maple Prairie Park. No one was at the park when crews got there; they went on to make sure the fire was put out and threw away the garbage left behind.
At 9:45 p.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Camden Square where they talked with an individual who had been lighting off fireworks and caused a grass fire. Fire officials said they told the man about city ordinances and he responded by saying he wouldn't be lighting any more.
Just over an hour later, crews responded to Elver Park where they found a trash can on fire. While examining other trash cans at the park, firefighters found each one overflowing with discarded fireworks and packaging. Crews proceeded to soak all of the trash cans to prevent other fires going forward. Their response took an hour and a half.
Another fire was reported shortly before midnight in a metal trash can at Sycamore Park, but no one was there to confirm if it was started by fireworks.
The final call of the night brought firefighters to the 1000 block of Winding Way for a fire in a trash can. That call came in shortly after 12:30 a.m. and required 75 gallons of water to extinguish.
Madison fire officials didn't say if anyone was injured by any of the fires.
