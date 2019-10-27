MFD responding to fire on Mifflin Street

Programming Notice

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 07:51 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 08:23 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Fire Department is responding to a fire on the 1100 block of Mifflin Street. 

Dane County Dispatch confirmed it received a call at 7:29 p.m. 

Authorities are currently on the scene.

 

