MFD responding to fire on Mifflin Street

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Fire Department is responding to a fire on the 1100 block of Mifflin Street.

Dane County Dispatch confirmed it received a call at 7:29 p.m.

Authorities are currently on the scene.

