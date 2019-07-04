MFD lake rescue team responds to report of capsized boat on Lake Mendota, dispatch reports

File photo

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Fire Department lake rescue team is responding to a report of a capsized boat on Lake Mendota.

Officials with Dane County dispatch told News 3 Now the call reporting the water rescue came in at about 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

The crash is believed to have happened just west of Maple Bluff.

This is a developing story. News 3 Now has a crew on the way to the scene. Stick with Channel 3000 for the latest.

