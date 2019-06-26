MFD: Improperly disposed cigarette likely caused fire on apartment building deck

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Firefighters believe an improperly discarded cigarette likely caused an apartment fire on Madison's east side, according to a release by the city's fire department.

The third-story apartment is located along the 3300 block of Packers Avenue.

Deck Fire The Result Of Improperly Discarded Cigarettes Location: 3300 block Packers Avenue Incident Type: Smoking Dispatch: 06/25/2019 6:36pm

On Tuesday evening, a neighbor called 911 after noticing a small fire on the deck of the apartment, said Cynthia Schuster a public information officer with the fire department.

Firefighters used an extinguisher to put out the small fire, Schuster said.

A man living at the home said he typically smokes on the deck. He usually throws his cigarettes in a water-filled container, but it was empty Tuesday night. He also said he keeps the container in a cardboard box, according to the release.

Firefighters are reminding people to properly dispose of any smoking materials and to avoid placing those items near combustible materials, like cardboard.

