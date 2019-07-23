MFD: Foam used to fight fires at utility substations not believed to contain PFAS contaminants

MADISON, Wis. - The foam firefighters used to put out the fires Friday at substations for utility companies is not believed to have contained a group of chemicals compounds commonly known as PFAS.

Assistant Chief of Support Services Michael Popovich said firefighters used a foam called FireAid 2000 and consulted the manufacturer, which said the foam is not linked to perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals that have properties that allow them to repel water and oil. They are commonly found in food packaging, public water systems, drinking wells and firefighting foam.

There is evidence that exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse health outcomes in humans and animals, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

There have been heightened concerns about PFAS in the Dane County area after recent Madison Water Utility testing revealed that a number of Madison Wells have detectable levels of PFOA and PFOS contamination.

During a news conference Friday, city officials said firefighters used foam to put out the fires at substations for Madison Gas and Electric and American Transmission Co., but it was unknown at that time whether the foam used did actually contain PFAS and was being tested.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said there were immediate steps taken to lessen the spread of the water and foam.

ATC has an ongoing investigation of what happened at the site, but was not immediately available for comment to find out if testing for PFAS was complete.

MGE directed all questions about the investigation to ATC.

