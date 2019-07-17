MFD: Electric bike, charging for the night, catches on fire
MADISON, Wis. - Madison firefighters believe an electric bike battery caused an overnight fire inside a garage on the city's far east side.
Firefighters were called out to a condo complex on Catalina Parkway just after midnight Wednesday, according to a release by the Madison Fire Department.
Firefighters said a sprinkler system had the fire under control and only a small amount of smoke had entered other rooms.
E-Bike Catches Fire, Damage Limited Thanks To Automatic Sprinkler Location: 4500 block Catalina Parkway Incident Type: Electrical Dispatch: 07/17/2019 12:02am A fire that broke out in a garage overnight was contained by an automatic... https://t.co/BepWxlRzmb— Madison Fire Dept. (@MadisonWIFire) July 17, 2019
An investigation found the bike was being charged and its battery started the fire, according to Cynthia Schuster, a spokesperson for the Madison Fire Department.
The bike and a workbench nearby in the garage were damaged.
The owner told firefighters the electric portion of the e-bike was an aftermarket kit, purchased on eBay, Schuster said.
