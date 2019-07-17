MFD: Electric bike, charging for the night, catches on fire

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison firefighters believe an electric bike battery caused an overnight fire inside a garage on the city's far east side.

Firefighters were called out to a condo complex on Catalina Parkway just after midnight Wednesday, according to a release by the Madison Fire Department.

Firefighters said a sprinkler system had the fire under control and only a small amount of smoke had entered other rooms.

An investigation found the bike was being charged and its battery started the fire, according to Cynthia Schuster, a spokesperson for the Madison Fire Department.

The bike and a workbench nearby in the garage were damaged.

The owner told firefighters the electric portion of the e-bike was an aftermarket kit, purchased on eBay, Schuster said.





