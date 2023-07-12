MADISON, Wis. -- Madison's bus routes are getting a few tweaks one month after they were completely redesigned.
Madison's Transit Commission voted unanimously to approve a few minor changes to the routes at their meeting Wednesday night.
"These are not giant changes," said Metro Transit chief development officer Mick Rusch. "We are not going to have a big change like we had in June for a while."
Metro Transit spent the last month collecting feedback on the new routes. The most common complaints they got were about the frequency and timing of buses and one route not taking riders all the way to UW Hospital.
Madison resident Ms. Dobbins said she relies on the buses to get around and wasn't happy with the changes.
"You messed up a whole system where there was nothing wrong," Dobbins said. "Why fix something that's not broken?"
"This is a work in progress," Rusch said. "We’ve always known that we weren’t going to hit it 100% on the head the first time around."
Metro Transit can only make changes four times per year when drivers pick new shifts. The next shift pick in August will see the first changes go into effect, including:
The restoration of service from former Route 38 to Sheboygan and Eau Claire avenues -- additional seasonal frequency has already been approved;
Extra short Route C trips to UW Hospital for early shifts;
Two additional buses on the popular campus Route 80 -- with those buses paid for by the University of Wisconsin-Madison;
More service on Route E during the mid-day period on weekdays;
Shortline Route O to Park and Erin streets, which was part of the original plan already approved; and
Minor schedule adjustments for Routes A, B, F, and R to help with on-time performance and better connections.
But the new changes don't address one of the biggest concerns shared by riders.
"There's a lot of elderly and handicapped people on the bus that are going to have to be walking through the snow and stuff and that's not going to be nice," rider Jamal Krause-Simmons said.
That's an issue Rusch said Metro Transit is well aware of and is working separately to solve.
"That's definitely on our radar and definitely a separate project that we are working on right now," Rusch said.
