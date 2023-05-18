MADISON, Wis. -- With so many big changes on the horizon for Madison's Metro Transit service, city leaders want to make sure riders avoid confusion.
City officials announced Thursday a new "Ride Guide" program that will include more than 50 staff members working across the city to help people with any questions they might have about planning their new routes and finding the closest available stops.
"We are dedicated to making sure that transition is as simple as possible for riders both old and new," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said Thursday at an event announcing the Ride Guide program. "We're doing this because we know a friendly face can make all the difference when you're navigating change."
The city says the route changes, which go into effect on Sunday, June 11, are the biggest overhaul to bus routes and schedules in more than 25 years. The new routes were set last year after dozens of public meetings and involved nearly 20 amendments, but many people still expressed their concerns about a fewer number of routes and increased distances to get to bus stops.
"This is an extremely important evolution of Metro's transit system," Mayor Rhodes-Conway said. "We haven't updated Metro routes fully in over 20 years, and since that time, our region has changed a lot. Where our jobs are have changed, where our population density is has changed -- and continues to."
The Ride Guides will be wearing yellow vests and will be at both bus stops and on the buses themselves, the city said.