Metcalfe's to stop selling Fairlife products due to 'disturbing' animal cruelty video

MADISON, Wis. - A local grocery store chain is pulling the products of an Indiana farm that is being investigated for animal cruelty.

Tim Metcalfe, owner of Metcalfe's Market, posted on his Facebook page Wednesday night that the stores will be pulling all Fair Oaks Farms products, which are branded as Fairlife, from its shelves. With the post, Metcalfe shared "disturbing video" of the operations at the farm from an Indiana news station.

Animal Recovery Mission shared undercover video of animals being abused by employees at Fair Oaks Farms on Tuesday. The nonprofit described the video as "extreme and systematic abuse to the animals of Fair Oaks Farms." The local sheriff's office is investigating the farm.

The farm's founder, Mike McKloskey, responded to the video saying, "I am disgusted by and take full responsibility for the actions seen in the footage, as it goes against everything that we stand for in regards to responsible cow care and comfort." Fairlife also responded to the video to say that they are suspending mild deliveries from the dairy identified in the video.

Since the video's release, multiple grocery stores have started to pull the farm's products.

