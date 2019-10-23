Merrimac Ferry reopens following utility emergency
MERRIMAC, Wis. - The Merrimac Ferry has reopened following a utility emergency Wednesday.
According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident happened at 2:10 p.m. All lanes on Wisconsin Highway 113 at the North River Bank were blocked in both directions.
The closures lasted around an hour.
The Columbia County Highway Department handled the situation.
