Merrimac Ferry reopens following utility emergency

MERRIMAC, Wis. - The Merrimac Ferry has reopened following a utility emergency Wednesday.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident happened at 2:10 p.m. All lanes on Wisconsin Highway 113 at the North River Bank were blocked in both directions.

The closures lasted around an hour.

The Columbia County Highway Department handled the situation.

