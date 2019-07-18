Merrimac Ferry reopens after weather closure

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the Merrimac Ferry is back open after being closed Thursday morning due to weather conditions.

The ferry was closed at about 4:30 Thursday morning as strong thunderstorms moved through the area, but was reopened about an hour later.

Alert | COLUMBIA Co | Other | WIS 113 NB/SB | COLUMBIA - SAUK CO LINE | All Lanes Blocked (Both Directions) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — WisDOT Traffic Management Center (@511WI) July 18, 2019

