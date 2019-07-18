News

Merrimac Ferry reopens after weather closure

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 04:54 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the Merrimac Ferry is back open after being closed Thursday morning due to weather conditions.

The ferry was closed at about 4:30 Thursday morning as strong thunderstorms moved through the area, but was reopened about an hour later.

 

 

