Merrimac Ferry reopens after weather closure
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the Merrimac Ferry is back open after being closed Thursday morning due to weather conditions.
The ferry was closed at about 4:30 Thursday morning as strong thunderstorms moved through the area, but was reopened about an hour later.
Alert | COLUMBIA Co | Other | WIS 113 NB/SB | COLUMBIA - SAUK CO LINE | All Lanes Blocked (Both Directions) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG— WisDOT Traffic Management Center (@511WI) July 18, 2019
