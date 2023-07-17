MERRIMAC, Wis. — After a strong thunderstorm blew straight-line winds and hail into Merrimac Sunday evening, residents spent Monday assessing and cleaning up the damage.
Randy and Jill Rueth had returned home after rain put an end to their day on the lake. Minutes after getting inside, the storm blew through.
“When I went and opened the sliding glass door, all of the sudden it was so windy, I got pushed back and I closed the window,” Jill Rueth said. “We have a bunch of tall trees, and I heard the most horrendous cracking noise of so many trees cracking and it started to get darker and darker, and I knew that our trees were coming down, so I grabbed the dog and ran to the front of the house as quickly as I could, I didn’t know what to do.”
Perhaps even more concerning, the extremely damaging storm came and went in a matter of moments.
“I would say from beginning to end, it was 15 seconds,” said Randy Rueth.
Scott Klicko, the owner of The Talented Trees tree removal service, said this level of damage is something he has not seen before.
“We've worked storm work before where we've seen a lot of trees down, I've not seen a cottonwood of this size get twisted off like this though,” Klicko said.
The storm was fast, but the damage was great, with roofs torn into, trees split in half and even a live electrical wire.
Families in the area have only now started to come to terms with the damage.
“Unfortunately, this house right here seemed to be like the center path of the [storm], because the house on either side of us has a lot of tree damage, but three houses down there’s no damage, and you look across the street and there’s 25 trees down. This house was ground zero,” said Randy Rueth.
“There’s so much cleanup to be done that we barely know where to start,” Jill Rueth added.
The tree removal crews have a lot of work ahead of them as well.
“Just the initial triage, getting it off the roofs and stuff like that will be today and tomorrow, and then there’ll be final cleanup for weeks and weeks just little by little,” said Klicko.