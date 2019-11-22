Merrimac crew rescues dog from broken ice
MERRIMAC, Wis. - A Merrimac crew rescued a dog from broken ice Wednesday afternoon.
According to a post from the Merrimac Fire and Rescue Facebook page, officials were sent to a cold water rescue for a dog that broke through the ice of a pond at 4:36 p.m.
The post said the two-person crew wore water rescue suits and went onto the ice using a rescue sled. The officials broke through the ice after being 20 feet from the shore but were able to successfully reach the dog and return it to its owner.
