Merrimac crew rescues dog from broken ice

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com File photo

MERRIMAC, Wis. - A Merrimac crew rescued a dog from broken ice Wednesday afternoon.

According to a post from the Merrimac Fire and Rescue Facebook page, officials were sent to a cold water rescue for a dog that broke through the ice of a pond at 4:36 p.m.

The post said the two-person crew wore water rescue suits and went onto the ice using a rescue sled. The officials broke through the ice after being 20 feet from the shore but were able to successfully reach the dog and return it to its owner.

