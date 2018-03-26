Meriter nurse's license suspended by state following newborn abuse allegations
MADISON, Wis. - The nurse at the center of a patient abuse investigation has had their nursing license suspended indefinitely, according to state documents obtained by News 3.
An interim order from the Wisconsin Board of Nursing indefinitely suspends the license of the UnityPoint Health-Meriter nurse, who was put on leave in February following unexplained injuries inside the hospital's Newborn Intensive Care Unit.
Wisconsin’s Board of Nursing authorized an investigation into the nurse following allegations of patient abuse, according to the documents. Five newborns were found to have injuries at the Madison hospital ranging from bruising on arms and legs to a broken arm and a skull fracture, according to a separate investigation by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The nurse’s license to practice nursing in the state of Wisconsin was suspended as of March 19 by the state’s Board of Nursing. An interim order signed by a member of the nursing board says both law enforcement officials and the state’s Division of Legal Services and Compliance have active investigations into the nurse’s conduct at the hospital.
In signing the order of suspension, the nurse agreed to “focus on the criminal case and understands (sic) that this case will resume after the criminal matter has been resolved.”
The nurse has agreed to not practice nursing while suspended but has not admitted guilt to any allegations, according to the documents.
While documents name the nurse in question, News 3 has decided to not publicly disclose the name because no criminal charges have been filed.
Local And Regional News
- Suicide prevention advocates are concerned after bill to fund Hopeline stalls
- State Patrol: Fatal one-vehicle crash closes I-90 Monday evening
- Wisconsin plans to upgrade 911 system to accept texts, pinpoint cellphone locations
- Speaker Ryan's office says he's 'not resigning'
- Man robs Village of Lomira bank, flees with undisclosed amount of cash, sheriff says
- Sheriff identifies wife, son who were home during fatal shooting in Iowa County