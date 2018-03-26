Meriter nurse's license suspended by state following newborn abuse allegations

MADISON, Wis. - The nurse at the center of a patient abuse investigation has had their nursing license suspended indefinitely, according to state documents obtained by News 3.

An interim order from the Wisconsin Board of Nursing indefinitely suspends the license of the UnityPoint Health-Meriter nurse, who was put on leave in February following unexplained injuries inside the hospital's Newborn Intensive Care Unit.

Wisconsin’s Board of Nursing authorized an investigation into the nurse following allegations of patient abuse, according to the documents. Five newborns were found to have injuries at the Madison hospital ranging from bruising on arms and legs to a broken arm and a skull fracture, according to a separate investigation by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

UPDATE: Wis. Board of Nursing has suspended Meriter nurse’s license indefinitely following allegations of newborn abuse #news3 — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) March 26, 2018

The nurse’s license to practice nursing in the state of Wisconsin was suspended as of March 19 by the state’s Board of Nursing. An interim order signed by a member of the nursing board says both law enforcement officials and the state’s Division of Legal Services and Compliance have active investigations into the nurse’s conduct at the hospital.

In signing the order of suspension, the nurse agreed to “focus on the criminal case and understands (sic) that this case will resume after the criminal matter has been resolved.”

While state docs identify suspended Meriter nurse News 3 is not naming nurse b/c no criminal charges have been filed in patient abuse investigation. — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) March 26, 2018

The nurse has agreed to not practice nursing while suspended but has not admitted guilt to any allegations, according to the documents.

While documents name the nurse in question, News 3 has decided to not publicly disclose the name because no criminal charges have been filed.

Meriter nurse’s license suspended by state March 19. Nurse was put on leave in Feb. CMS investigation found 5 newborns suffered injuries from broken arms to a skull fracture #news3 — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) March 26, 2018



