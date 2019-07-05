Mercyhealth patients' personal information may have been accessed

Patients at Mercyhealth may have had their personal information accessed last fall, according to an article by GazetteXtra.

The article said patient information such as birthdates, patient identification numbers, names, Social Security numbers in the form of an insurance identification numbers and some medical record numbers may have been accessed.

An email security breach was noticed in December at the company OS Inc., which had the patients' personal information for billing purposes.

So far, it appears that nobody's information has been misused.

