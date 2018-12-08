Mercy Hospital accused of turning away potentially suicidal man on same day he took his life

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Mercy Hospital in Janesville is being accused of violating a 30-year-old federal law that guarantees a patient a right to an emergency room visit.

Brian Brieske says he learned through contact with an investigative reporter contracted through WebMD that his brother, Jim, could have potentially visited the hospital on the same day he took his own life in May of 2016.

According to Brian Brieske, his brother had bipolar disorder and killed himself by jumping into the Rock River. It was only months ago that he learned Jim Brieske could have been at the hospital hours before, where he says he was turned away from the emergency room even after expressing suicidal thoughts.

According to the WebMD investigation, this is in direct violation of the Emergency Medical Treatment And Labor Act, which is supposed to guarantee a patient emergency room care.

"He was thinking clearly enough to know that he was having some trouble, then he went to seek help and was turned away," Brian Brieske said. "It’s frustrating to think that this hospital has been in the community forever and when one of its own citizens comes in for help, nothing happens."

Mercy Health Vice President Barb Bortner said in a statement Friday, “While we cannot comment on the treatment specifics of any patient, absent a government order, Wisconsin State Law does not allow involuntary admittance to a hospital of a patient who does not want to be admitted. If a patient seeks treatment at a different location and subsequently chooses to harm themselves, it is unfortunately outside the realm of a hospital’s control."

The hospital declined to confirm or deny whether they turned Jim Brieske away.

