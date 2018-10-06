Mental health advocates face unique challenges outside urban areas

BARABOO, Wis. - The National Alliance on Mental Illness' Sauk County chapter held an awareness meeting Saturday that displayed the challenges that mental health advocacy faces outside of big cities.

NAMI is an advocacy group that offers resources and services to those who suffer from mental illness and their families. To observe Mental Illness Awareness Week, the Sauk County chapter reached out to the community to offer a hand to those who have been touched by it.

"It was good, even though there weren't 50 people here like I planned on," chapter president Lorrie Wickus said. "I don't feel like I have enough people to do what I'd like to do as president."

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 50 percent of all Americans are diagnosed with a mental illness at some point in their lives. Wickus knows that the need for services is there, but reaching out is what proves most challenging.

According to Wickus, efforts to advocate for mental health in the area can be difficult without more volunteers and participants.

"One of the main challenges we have is getting the word out," she explained.

The organization is currently looking for more volunteers who are recovering from mental illness so that they can offer peer counseling.

Challenges in offering mental health care in more rural areas extend to the professional sector.

"The number of specialists dealing with mental health is much less per person in rural areas than it is in other areas," said Wisconsin State Rep. Dave Considine, who spoke at the meeting.

While the number of attendees at the meeting may not have been what Wickus hoped, she was still proud of the impact they were able to make.

"When I get down and frustrated and discouraged, something like this today kind of picks me up," said Wickus. "It's new people who showed up today. So it's new people that we reached out to in the community that I'm hoping will pass along the word that we are here."