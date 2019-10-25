Menards in Monona reopens following gas leak

Photo by Tim Olk File photo

MONONA, Wis. - The Menards in Monona has reopened following a gas leak that happened Friday night.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 6:05 p.m. reporting the gas leak.

A Menards worker confirmed that the building was evacuated and officials were at the scene.

Monona Fire said the cause of the gas leak was believed to be a broken gas pipe inside the store. Officials said the broken pipe was accidental and nothing suspicious.

The Monona Fire and Police departments, as well as Madison Gas and Electric, responded, but all units have since returned.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

