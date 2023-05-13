REEDSBURG, Wis. -- A student was hit and killed by a truck while waiting to board a school b…
Community members wrote tributes to the victim in chalk on the floor of the Reedsburg Area Community Arena on Friday and Saturday.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office has not identified the victim, but friends and a GoFundMe page identified her as Evelyn Gurney.
Gurney, her friends said, loved to play hockey and was competitive on the rink.
"She just loved being on the ice," her friend and teammate Molly Stokes said.
Stokes said she will remember how happy Gurney always was.
"She always put everyone else in a better mood," another friend, Ellie Vielhuber, said. "She was just a really kind person; she never really wanted to hurt anyone's feelings."
Vielhuber helped set up a GoFundMe page for Gurney's family. As of mid-afternoon Saturday, the GoFundMe had raised more than $53,000.
She said didn't expect the effort to even reach its initial $1,000 goal.
Both girls thanked the community for the significant support it has shown since the tragedy.
Another memorial made up of flowers and a wreath had been set up at the crash site by Saturday afternoon.
The sheriff's office said the school bus was stopped in the westbound lane of State Highway 23/33 east of Reedsburg around 7:23 a.m. for a pickup when a person driving a Ford F-150 failed to slow down in time to stop. The truck then sideswiped the bus before hitting Gurney, who died at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
