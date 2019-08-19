LIVE NOW

News 3 Now at Noon

BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Michael's Frozen Custard owner to close 1 location after husband denied US visa

News

Memorial Union Terrace celebrates LGBTQ Pride for first time

By:

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 05:40 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:40 AM CDT

First LGBTQ Pride Celebration held at Memorial Terrace

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin, Madison, Memorial Union Terrace celebrated LGBTQ Pride for the first time with flags, unicorns and the signature Terrace chairs in every color of the rainbow.

"This event on the Terrace is something we've been wanting to do for many years, but this year, with the 50 years of celebration of Stonewall, seemed like the perfect year to really get started on it," annual gifts manager Dan Plummer said.

The purpose of the event was to show students and the community that everyone is welcome here.

"The union is really that place on campus that brings everyone together, and that has been a focus of the campus community," Plummer said.

UW Madison students said it was encouraging to see the inclusivity on campus.

"A lot of students being away from home, it can be very difficult already being that long distance away," student Sophie Guthier said. "Just being able to know you're accepted in your community and having a place where you can be you is really important."

"As somebody and a member of the LGBTQ community, I think it is really nice. It makes me feel safe and comfortable here," student Parlee Hayden said.

Plummer said the student leadership on campus is passionate about making the entire community feel accepted and that this could be the first of many Pride events at the Terrace.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration