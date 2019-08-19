Memorial Union Terrace celebrates LGBTQ Pride for first time

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin, Madison, Memorial Union Terrace celebrated LGBTQ Pride for the first time with flags, unicorns and the signature Terrace chairs in every color of the rainbow.

"This event on the Terrace is something we've been wanting to do for many years, but this year, with the 50 years of celebration of Stonewall, seemed like the perfect year to really get started on it," annual gifts manager Dan Plummer said.

Join us this Sunday afternoon for Out on the Terrace! After State Street's Show Your Pride Madison 2019 event, walk to the Terrace for our first Madison Pride Celebration. All are welcome to come take pictures and enjoy the live entertainment. 🏳️‍🌈https://t.co/S6HdWqvCOI pic.twitter.com/V8qsEn2JwD — Wisconsin Union (@WisconsinUnion) August 16, 2019

The purpose of the event was to show students and the community that everyone is welcome here.

"The union is really that place on campus that brings everyone together, and that has been a focus of the campus community," Plummer said.

UW Madison students said it was encouraging to see the inclusivity on campus.

"A lot of students being away from home, it can be very difficult already being that long distance away," student Sophie Guthier said. "Just being able to know you're accepted in your community and having a place where you can be you is really important."

"As somebody and a member of the LGBTQ community, I think it is really nice. It makes me feel safe and comfortable here," student Parlee Hayden said.

Plummer said the student leadership on campus is passionate about making the entire community feel accepted and that this could be the first of many Pride events at the Terrace.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.