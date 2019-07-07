Memorial Union hosts US women's soccer watch party before big win

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Showing their support for the U.S. women's national soccer team, people joined together at Memorial Union's FIFA Women's World Cup: Final Watch Party.

The watch party showed the championship, which the women's soccer team won 2-0 against the Netherlands, on two big screens. One was displayed outside on the terrace, and the other was located inside by Der Rathskeller.

One fan, Oliva Rauls, said she has always been inspired by the U.S. team.

"The women have been so much fun to watch growing up," Rauls said. "I remember watching Mia Hamm when I was little and seeing the team develop. And watching Abby Wambach and Alex Morgan, it's kind of nice to follow the players through their career trajectories."

Rauls wasn't the only fan who has been continuously watching the women's soccer games. Marty Kanarek, a professor of environmental studies and public health sciences at the University of Wisconsin Madison, has been following the team's games as well.

"Oh, I love this U.S. women's team," Kanarek said. "I've always loved it, back in the day, when they won the championship with Mia Hamm and other players. And now they're still the champs, so it's great."

Fans showed up to the Union in USA gear and sporting team jerseys.

