MADISON, Wis. -- A decision to steal a UW-Madison Memorial Union Terrace chair didn't sit well with one alum's children.
Gayle Litteral says she stole an iconic sunburst chair during her graduation weekend in 1992. It has been in her home ever since.
"It was a totally self-centered college student moment," Litteral said. "I guess I was trying to hold on to the college years and what better way than to have a token from the Union."
She says her three children questioned her decision and said it wasn't right that she was holding onto something she stole.
"Nothing like your kids to convict you of what you've done," Litteral said.
Once Litteral knew that she was in the hot seat, she decided the right thing to do was to take the chair back over to the UW Police Department.
"I have taken a number of calls of people taking the chairs, but never someone returning them," Jake Lepper, a Patrol Sergeant with the UW Police Department, said.
Lepper said the confession 30 years in the making became a source of smiles for police.
"I did find it somewhat entertaining that this chair was stolen before I was born," Lepper said.
Lepper added that people can get fined if they are caught stealing the iconic chairs. The fines can range from $200-$300.
"Each stolen Terrace chair costs us more than $100 to replace and impacts our ability to provide our experiences, student leadership opportunities, academic stipends for student leaders, and spaces," Shauna Breneman, the Communications Director for the Wisconsin Union, said.
Lepper says many students have unforgettable memories on the Terrace, which doesn't even compare to the value of the chairs.
"I think you don't really need to take a chair home to remember the Union," Lepper said. "I think you just remember that Madison will always be a part of you."
Litteral didn't have to pay a fine since the over 30-year-old crime went well beyond police enforcement, according to Lepper.
Litteral hopes her family sits with the lesson from her regrettable college decision.
"It's not always easy to do the right thing, but you do it! Even if it's years later," Litteral said.
If you know anything about a stolen green, yellow or orange Memorial Union Terrace chair, you can email at union@union.wisc.edu or contact the UW–Madison Police Department (UWPD) at 608-264-2677 or police@uwpd.wisc.edu with information about locations of potentially stolen chairs.
