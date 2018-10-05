Memorial Union celebrates 90th anniversary

Wikimedia Commons

MADISON, Wis. - The Memorial Union, a Madison staple since 1928, first opened its doors exactly 90 years ago Friday.

According to The Flamingle, The University of Wisconsin–Madison Alumni newsletter, the space debuted on Oct. 5, 1928 with a weekend's worth of activities including an informal dinner and recital in the Great Hall.

Charles Van Hise first introduced the idea for the union in his inaugural address at UW president in 1904. In 1919, the Board of Regents created a committee in charge of finding funding.

Fundraising efforts were successful using strategies like dropping flyers from airplanes on Game Day asking student to bring an extra silver dollar to the game.

The union's website said, the Memorial Union Terrace also opened that same year. Construction on the whole project started in 1935.

“The Union is a living room, which converts the university from a house of learning into a home of learning," UW-Madison President Glenn Frank said at the opening ceremony of Memorial Union,

Happy 90th birthday Memorial Union!