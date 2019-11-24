Memorial service set for former Madison mayor Joel Skornicka

MADISON, Wis. - According to an obituary, memorial services have been scheduled for former Madison mayor Joel Skornicka.

The obituary said a service will be held at Olbrich Botanical Gardens at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.

A visitation will also be held from 2:30 until 5 p.m.

Skornicka's family is asking for contributions to his memory be made to the UW-Madison Political Science Department Skornicka Public Service Fund in care of the UW Foundation at 1848 University Ave., Madison, WI; the Second Harvest Food Bank; or the Foundation for Madison Public Schools.

Skornicka died earlier this month of a suspected blood clot.

He received a bachelor's degree in political science from UW-Madison in 1959 and served as assistant chancellor for the University before his term as mayor from 1979 to 1983.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.