Memorial service honors firefighter, dad this Father's Day following Ironman deaths

MADISON, Wis. - As many honor their dads Sunday, one father’s recognition went above and beyond.

Friends, family members and colleagues celebrated and remembered the life of firefighter Todd Mahoney, one of two men who died earlier this week after being rescued from the swimming portion of the Half Ironman Triathlon.

Michael McCulloch, 61, of Cottage Grove, drowned Sunday in Lake Monona during the competition. Officials said the initial autopsy results determined the drowning occurred while McCulloch was having a "medical event." The Dane County Sheriff's Office and medical examiner's office are still investigating Mahoney's death.

Officials said it’s no coincidence Sunday’s services were held on Father’s Day and that the family wants to demonstrate Mahoney’s love and dedication he had for his three children.

That dedication was reflected by all who attended his celebration of life as they paid tribute to a man they won’t forget.

Firefighters from 19 stations across the state stepped in to make sure that Madison firefighters could attend the memorial service.

With a hard-to-miss display fitting for a noteworthy person, Mahoney was laid to rest at an east side church in Madison. A large American flag waved over the building.

Cars lined the streets for a man one classmate called a "great guy." Even those passing by who didn't know Mahoney said the scene was "emotional."

According to Mahoney's obituary, he was born in Colorado and went to school in Iowa. A University of Iowa flag flying beneath the American flag honored that part of his life.

The chapter of his life with the Madison Fire Department began in 2010 when he joined as a firefighter and paramedic, and he became an apparatus engineer in 2017.

Helping others as a career was not his only calling. He's remembered on this day as a family man -- a husband and father to three young boys – something that won’t be forgotten in the days and years ahead.

Fire Fighters Local 311, the union representing Madison firefighters, has set up a donation page for Mahoney’s wife and children here.

