Memorial service held for Holocaust survivor

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - Hundreds of people gathered to remember the life of a Wisconsin man who survived the Holocaust.

Ninety-year-old Henry Golde spent five years in nine different Nazi concentration camps before emigrating to the United States and making his home in Wisconsin.

WBAY-TV reports that at a memorial service Tuesday night at Fox Valley Technical College, Golde's son, Mark, talked about his dad's legacy. Mark Golde called the gathering a "celebration of the greatest man I will ever meet."

Henry Golde liked talking to high school students about the Holocaust and spoke about fighting evil with love. His son says Golde forgave everyone, including Hitler. Golde died Oct. 18.



