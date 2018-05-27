Memorial Mile installation reminds community what holiday is really about

MADISON, Wis. - This Memorial Weekend Veterans for Peace Madison chapter is trying to keep the true meaning of the holiday in everyone’s mind.

Veterans for Peace and other volunteers like the Boy Scouts spent their Saturday morning placing small white tombstones along Monona Drive near Olin Park for its annual Memorial Mile Installation.

"They represent the cost of war; these tombs represent the loss of life in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and instead of just being a number on a sheet you can see what more than 7,000 lives might look like," Phil Fransen of Veterans for Peace said.

The organizers said they hope it is a sobering reminder that Memorial Day doesn’t just mean a long weekend.

"Unless you were involved in the military you probably don't have any idea about the sacrifice that was made,” Fransen said.

Fransen is encouraging everyone to check the installation out. The memorial mile will be visible from now until Saturday, June 2.

