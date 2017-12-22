Memorial High School student named 2017 Advanced Placement Scholar

MADISON, Wis. - Christopher Xu, of Memorial High School in Madison, is one of two students in Wisconsin to be granted the title of 2017 Advanced Placement State Scholar.

The College Board grants the award annually to the top male and female students in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, based on their performances on the AP exams, a release said.

Teresa Wan, of New Berlin West High School, was named the other Wisconsin 2017 Advanced Placement Scholar.

“Christopher and Teresa obviously took challenging coursework in high school, including multiple AP classes, to prepare themselves for postsecondary studies. Congratulations on this award and on graduating college and career ready,” State Superintendent Tony Evers said.

Through the AP program, students can take college-level courses while in high school. Depending on the scores on they earn on AP exams, students can receive college credit, academic standing or both at many colleges and universities worldwide.

According to the release, Wan and Xu were among 42,783 students across the state who took 72,637 AP exams in May 2017.

Wan is attending the University of California at Berkeley. Xu is attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.