FITCHBURG, Wis. -- One of two men arrested following a Memorial Day shooting shot one of the victims multiple times while standing over him, court records allege.
Dawaun Hugger, 20, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and misdemeanor bail jumping stemming from Monday night's shooting, which started as an argument and led to shots being fired.
The Fitchburg Police Department said Thursday its detectives identified Hugger as one of the people who fired a gun during the incident. He was also one of three people shot after the fight escalated. An 18-year-old and 22-year-old were also injured in the shooting, which happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail.
According to court records obtained by News 3 Now, the altercation started with an argument-turned-fight first between Hugger and his two brothers then between Hugger and a third man.
A woman who witnessed the fight -- the shooting victim's mother -- told police she saw Hugger walk to a nearby vehicle where he pulled out a handgun before walking toward her son and shooting at him, hitting the man once in the shoulder. The criminal complaint filed against Hugger alleges he then walked toward the victim and fired several more times while standing over the man. Videos taken by bystanders corroborated the woman's claims, according to the complaint.
UW Hospital staff later told police that victim had suffered "more than 13 entry/exit wounds." In total, police recovered 17 shell casings at the scene.
When police interviewed Hugger at the scene, he and another man said they had also been shot during the altercation. The two of them later admitted to police they were inside a Ford Explorer when they were shot at. Police also found a gun matching the description of the one used in the shooting in the vehicle. Another gun was recovered on the sidewalk of a nearby intersection.
In court Thursday afternoon, Hugger had his cash bond set at $250,000. The court also entered a not guilty plea on his behalf for the misdemeanor charge.
Another man, 18-year-old Phillip Walker Jr. (one of Hugger's brothers), is charged with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf for the disorderly conduct charge. Neither the complaint filed against Hugger nor Walker Jr. suggested the 18-year-old fired a gun or was shot himself.
Both Hugger and Walker Jr. are set to appear in court for preliminary hearings on June 13.
Police are still investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call them at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted online.
